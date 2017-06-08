Three charged in drug distribution investigation, one at large

A fourth suspect could not be found, and active warrants were issued for his arrest.

The investigation started when members of the Mt. Juliet police crime suppression unit, with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, began to look into reports of a drug distribution operation that involved a home in the 400 block of Belinda Parkway and another home in the 3000 block of East Yorkshire Court.

Detectives said heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were possibly sold to individuals in Mt. Juliet by four suspects at the two homes.

Detectives were granted search warrants for the homes, and members of the crime suppression unit, special response team and TBI agents searched both homes Tuesday.

Detectives seized almost 5 ounces of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, syringes, drug paraphernalia, cash and four vehicles. Three people were arrested and booked in at the Wilson County Jail.

“Our detectives in the crime suppression unit, with the assistance of TBI special agents, continue to do great work in the effort to keep dangerous drugs out of our community,” said Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick. “We will always remain committed in this effort, and I appreciate the hard work and dedication shown by our detectives and the TBI special agents.”

James Burns, 37, of Old Hickory, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to resale, possession of cocaine with intent to resale and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $62,000 bond.

Laurie Leichhardt, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $22,000 bond.

Jason Eaves, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $22,000 bond.

Scott Cook, 43, of Mt. Juliet, is wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.