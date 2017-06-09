Meth found in Lebanon drug bust

On Monday, the two agencies executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Fairview Avenue in Lebanon and found more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and methamphetamine pipes. Officials did not release the suspect’s name.

“Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous drug that is wreaking havoc on families and communities across the nation,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will continue our fight against drug use and trafficking as it also impacts everyone that lives within the vicinity of these locations regarding their safety from the exposure of these drugs.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Tennessee has ranked among the top states in the country for documented methamphetamine production sites and has been referred to as the buckle of the “Meth Belt.” The fight against meth has cost the state more than $1 billion each year, and it has taken hundreds of children from meth users and traffickers, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives will present possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) with the intent for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and two drug-free zone enhancement charges to a Wilson County grand jury at a later date.