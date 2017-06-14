Handguns, rifle part stolen in gun store burglary

Officers were dispatched to the gun store after the burglar alarm system activated at about 12:30 a.m. Police arrived within moments of the initial dispatch to find damage to the front glass of the business.

Police believe unknown suspects burst through the front glass of the store and stole the weapons.

Detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence in hopes of leading them to the suspects. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

Surveillance footage showed possible suspects parking across the street from the gun store near Suntrust Bank before the burglary. Police hope someone in the community will recognize the vehicle, which appears to be a white Kia Optima four-door sedan.

Police will release more information about the incident as the investigation continues.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms.

The ATF reward is up to $2,500, and that will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperation initiative.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550 or the ATF at 800-283-4867. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.