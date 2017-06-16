Indictment handed down in April dog attack

Jamie C. Bosch, 41, was charged with allowing dogs to roam at large – serious bodily injury after Wilson County investigators sad two dogs viciously attacked the student as he was walking from the school bus to his home after school that day.

The student suffered multiple injuries resulting from the attack, which quickly led to the euthanization of both dogs.

"Our thoughts and prayers have been with this young man since this horrific experience that he and his family endured," said Sheriff Robert Bryan. "Detectives conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and were able to present a strong case to the grand jury. I can't stress enough the importance of exercising control over your dogs and pets so that situations such as this can be prevented."

Bosch was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $2,500 bond and will have her initial appearance in court Aug. 4 in Wilson County criminal court.