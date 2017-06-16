Vehicle stolen in Thursday night car break-ins

The car was stolen amidst a rash of car break-ins Thursday night in the Belinda City area of Mt. Juliet. Unlocked cars were targeted in the car break-ins, according to Chandler, and the stolen vehicle had the keys in it.

During the night, a group of thieves swarmed Belinda Parkway, Alsdale Road and Stone Hill Road in search of unlocked cars, according to Chandler. When an unlocked car was found, it was searched for anything valuable.

Among the items taken were cash, credit cards and two loaded handgun magazines.

An officer saw the suspects in the stolen car and chased it into Nashville. Police believe the suspects were traveling in groups, using two cars to drive to neighborhoods to commit the burglaries. The driver typically stayed with the car so the other suspects could quickly escape, Chandler said.

Police urge residents to remove all valuables from their cars and make sure car doors are locked. Each crime could have been prevented if the victims simply locked their car, Chandler said.

Homeowners are also encouraged to check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any suspects were caught on camera during the incidents.

“We believe the individuals committing these crimes are not from the community. However, they are coming to Mt. Juliet and taking advantage of our sense of safety,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Similar crimes, along with gun store burglaries, have been happening all over the Nashville area. We have already stepped-up our patrols in light of this activity, and our officers continue their hard work to keep the thieves out of Mt. Juliet. Our community must remain vigilant, report suspicious activity and practice good crime prevention, locking car doors, removing valuables and turning on the exterior lights at home.”

A $500 reward is offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the conviction of the offenders in the crimes.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact Mt. Juliet at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously through the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.