Former Moore County correctional officer faces misconduct charges

At the request of the 17th District Attorney Rob Carter, on May 13, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation into allegations a correctional officer had sexual contact with an inmate at the jail.

Agents suspected former officer Shane Hopkins, 29, of having sexual contact with a female inmate between January and May. Hopkins is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office.

Last week, a Moore County grand jury returned indictments in the case. Hopkins faces five counts of sexual contact with an inmate and 20 counts of official misconduct.

TBI agents arrested Moore on June 23, and he was booked in at Moore County Jail on $50,000 bond.