Man charged in shooting death of 14 year old in Old Hickory

Zachary Able, 19, is charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Clayton Gangji, 14.

According to Nashville police officials, the incident happened while the two sat in a parked sport-utility vehicle at a ball field near the intersection of Hadley Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Able, Gangji and two other people were in the SUV shortly after 6 a.m., and Able was handling a pistol, according to police officials. The gun was then was apparently fired and the bullet passed through Able’s left hand and into Gangji’s body.

Both Able and Gangji went to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Gangji died soon after he arrived. Able was treated for the injury to his hand.

According to police officials, Able initially claimed to detectives the shooting happened in a robbery near Percy Priest Lake. After further investigation, officers determined he lied about the robbery, police officials said.

During a later police interview, Able acknowledged he was holding the pistol when it fired.

Detectives believe Able and Gangji were up all night with others, according to police officials.

The investigation into their activities remained open Monday.