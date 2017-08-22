logo

Wreck

One sent to hospital in car versus motorcycle wreck

Jacob Smith • Aug 22, 2017 at 5:15 PM
intern@lebanondemocrat.com

A white Scion XB collided with a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon on Lebanon road near the Quarry Loop intersection.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was conscious at the scene but was taken to the Summit Medical Center with a likely broken leg.

Wilson County sheriff deputies arrived and helped clear the road. 

