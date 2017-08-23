Four east Tennessee men charged in drug bust

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Maynardville Police Department and the Knoxville Police cooperated in the investigation.

The investigation focused on a drug trafficking operation that involved the distribution of large amounts of marijuana throughout upper east Tennessee.

On Tuesday evening, agents executed three search warrants at locations in Luttrell, Knoxville and in the Powder Springs area of Grainger County.

Agents seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana, about $50,000 in cash, multiple firearms and vehicles during the searches.

Gregory Corum, 58, of Luttrell, Julio Carmona Godinez, 38, of Powder Springs, Abraham Andrade Cruz, 26, of Powder Springs and Saul Sanchez Martinez, 38, of Knoxville were charged and booked into the Union County Jail.

The investigation remained active and ongoing with additional charges pending.