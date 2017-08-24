TBI investigates officer-involved shooting

Derron Ausmus, 68, showed up at the Jellico Police Department and pointed a gun at a dispatcher Thursday at around 5:30 a.m. Ausmus then left the police department and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers found Ausmus at a home nearby where he refused to come outside. The officers then used tear gas, and Ausmus ran outside with a gun where he was shot.

Paramedics took Ausmus by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Eighth District Attorney General Jared Effler requested an investigation into the incident. It remains an active and ongoing investigation.