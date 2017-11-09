Sheriff to offer security assessments for churches

The assessment takes about one to two hours, depending on the size and can be done at any convenience with an appointment.

“We can all agree that being prepared for any emergency – medical, weather, active shooter, protest, etc. – would be beneficial to all,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore.

After the security check, the officers can provide a written assessment of any recommendations to help secure and maintain order during an emergency.

“In light of the tragedies that have taken place in many churches across the country, we want to take proactive steps to ensure a safe place of worship for every church in Wilson County,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We hope that everyone will take advantage of this service and take the necessary steps in order to maintain a safe environment for each congregation.”

According to Moore, officers can also provide a child-friendly 15-20-minute presentation to the congregation about the security of the facility and what should happen during an emergency. The presentation would focus on where to go and what to do if an emergency arises.

The sheriff’s office will need a map of the property and building, the number of any armed security staff who may be on the property, electrical and sprinkler system shutdown points, estimated number of people attending each service, telephone directory to all staff and all video points to conduct a security check and assessment.

The sheriff’s office will start a file on each place of worship to help the Special Response Team and other emergency agency teams in the event of an emergency.