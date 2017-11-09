logo

TBI

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Clinton

Staff Reports • Nov 9, 2017 at 5:58 PM

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents started an investigation into the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in Clinton.

Preliminary information indicated three Clinton police officers responded to a home after they received information a man with outstanding warrants was at the home.

Upon arrival, officers found the man at the home and attempted to arrest him. The man attempted to escape by climbing out a window.

At some point during the encounter, the man fired a gun at officers, which resulted in one of the officers firing back, striking and killing the man. The officers were not injured.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing. 

