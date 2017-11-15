Woman indicted, charged with burning family’s home

On May 11, after receiving information from the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, TBI agents began an investigation into a fire that happened a day earlier at a home in Hohenwald.

During the investigation, authorities determined the fire to be a case of arson and further found Amanda Brooke Tripp, 33, was the woman responsible for the crime. Tripp lived at the home with her father and stepmother.

On Nov. 6, a Lewis County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Tripp with one count of aggravated arson. Authorities arrested her and booked her in at the Lewis County Jail on $40,000 bond.