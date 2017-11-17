Detectives looking to identify suspect using cloned credit card to purchase two computers

The victim, who lives in New York, doesn’t know how their information was stolen. They became aware of the activity after they received an email notice about the recent purchase.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction Sept. 23, the card owner still had the real credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

A woman with a small child was captured on surveillance video. Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize the woman suspect.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.