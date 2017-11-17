logo

Mt. Juliet Police

Detectives looking to identify suspect using cloned credit card to purchase two computers

Staff Reports • Nov 17, 2017 at 3:16 PM

Mt. Juliet police detectives seek the public’s assistance to identify a woman who used a victim’s credit card information on a cloned card to buy two computers at Best Buy at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road.

The victim, who lives in New York, doesn’t know how their information was stolen. They became aware of the activity after they received an email notice about the recent purchase.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction Sept. 23, the card owner still had the real credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

A woman with a small child was captured on surveillance video. Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize the woman suspect.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org. 

