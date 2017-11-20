Drug overdose investigation results in heroin-related charge for Murfreesboro suspect

Two people in Murfreesboro on Friday suffered non-fatal drug overdoses. Heroin recovered from the overdose victims was examined at the TBI forensics lab, and tested positive for fentanyl. Agents were able to develop information that identified the source of the heroin. Working with Murfreesboro police officers and State Probation and Parole agents, a search warrant was executed at a home on North Academy Street, and recovered heroin from the home.

On Friday night, agents arrested Richard Dale Bain, 35, and charged him with one count of possession of schedule I drugs. He was booked in at the Rutherford County Jail on $10,000 bond.