Mt. Juliet police to increase patrols in shopping areas for holiday shopping season

Beginning Thanksgiving afternoon, Black Friday and throughout the shopping season, more police officers will be concentrated in and around Mt. Juliet’s Interstate 40 shopping centers. The initiative will run from Thursday through the end of the year.

According to Cpt. Tyler Chandler, the department’s ultimate goal is to increase response time and give a more visible presence. In addition, the department’s investigative units will conduct undercover enforcement operations throughout the shopping season. Officers will be on the lookout for suspicious or unsafe behavior and work to deter any criminal activity.

Operation Safe Shopper began in 2010, and Mt. Juliet’s shopping areas have not experienced any major theft or violent crime during that time.

Chandler encouraged anyone doing any holiday shopping to report any suspicious or out-of-place behavior to police immediately; stay alert and be aware of their surroundings at all times; park in well-lighted spaces; lock car doors and place belongings out of sight in the trunk or under seats; do not carry large amounts of cash and pay with a check or credit card if possible; carry purses close to the body, not dangling by the straps; put wallets in an inside coat or front pants pocket; supervise children at all times and teach children to go to a police officer or security guard if they get lost or separated; and take a holiday inventory of items in their home.

Chandler also offered parking lot safety tips. He said to always be aware of surroundings; if shopping at night, park in well-lit areas; never leave a vehicle unlocked; when walking to a vehicle, look prepared by having keys in hand, purse and other packages close and always be aware of what is around; never leave holiday packages or other valuable items visible inside a vehicle; if possible, shop with others and walk in groups; and if anyone sees suspicious people or activities, they should go back into the store or to a populated area and contact the police immediately.