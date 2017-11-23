Polk County homicide suspect in custody in Chattanooga

Ahren Presley, 20, of Polk County, was wanted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI to face charges in connection to two bodies found in Old Fort on March 3.

A grand jury returned indictments for Presley on Nov. 6, charging him with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and theft, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, two counts of felony murder robbery and two counts of felony murder theft.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities at Silverdale Detention Center confirmed Presley was currently in their custody in Chattanooga.