Mt. Juliet High School found vandalized Thursday morning

According to Sheriff Robert Bryan, officers found the back door, made out of glass, was broken and obscenities were spray painted on the walls.

“The janitor showed up to do the cleaning in the school [Thursday] morning, and when they got there, they found the back door that was broken out,” said Bryan. “They found a lot of spray paint throughout the building, on the walls and floors and different places throughout the school.”

The vandals were captured on surveillance video in the school and though he couldn’t release how many suspects there were, Bryan is hopeful the footage will allow them to identify the vandals.

“They pulled the videos from the night before, and we were able to capture several images of the suspects,” said Bryan. “We’re just looking to identify them. They had their faces partially covered, but we did find some other evidence throughout the school, so we’re working on that angle, as well.”

Mt. Juliet High School principal Mel Brown could not be reached Friday for comment.