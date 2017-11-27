Mt. Juliet High School cleaned up, investigators search for vandals

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the school Thursday morning to find the back door broken in and obscenities spray-painted throughout the school.

“The janitor showed up to do the cleaning in the school [Thursday] morning, and when they got there, they found the back door that was broken out,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “They found a lot of spray paint throughout the building, on the walls and floors and different places throughout the school.”

According to Wilson County public information officer Jennifer Johnson, the school’s janitorial staff was able to clean it up before students came back from Thanksgiving break.

The vandals were captured on surveillance video in the school, and though he couldn’t release how many suspects there were, Bryan remained hopeful the footage will allow investigators to identify the vandals.

“They pulled the videos from the night before, and we were able to capture several images of the suspects,” said Bryan. “We’re just looking to identify them. They had their faces partially covered, but we did find some other evidence throughout the school, so we’re working on that angle, as well.”

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, officers were still reviewing the security tapes Monday, and the incident remained under investigation.

On Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office released stills from the surveillance footage that showed the vandals. Anyone who recognizes the vandals is encouraged to call Wilson County CrimeStoppers at 615-444-5245.