Lebanon police seek help to identify home invasion suspect

“Many times, one of our best resources is the public, and many times they serve as excellent eyes and ears, providing invaluable information. Citizens are encouraged to look out for one another and report any suspicious activity. Never hesitate to call us,” said Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice.

The incident reportedly happened Nov. 23 at about 11 p.m. A white man broke into a house through the back door on Franklin Road near South Hartmann Drive and the Revere at Barton’s Run apartments.

When he broke in, he set off the security alarm, which alerted the victim, a mother who was alone in the house with her young children at the time.

When she confronted the suspect, he pointed a gun at her and demanded money. After she gave the man her wallet, he hit her in the stomach and ran away. She had minor injuries from the confrontation.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall, with a slim build, a scruffy dark beard and a long nose.

He was wearing a dark jacket or sweatshirt with a hood with red lettering on the front at the time of the crime.

“This type of heinous crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Justice. “Please report any information pertaining to this crime, as it may lead to an arrest and a $1,000 reward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323 or Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337.