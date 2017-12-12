Multiple teens arrested for string of car burglaries in Mt. Juliet

After a three-month long investigation, Mt. Juliet police, Metro-Nashville police, Brentwood police and Wilson County sheriff’s detectives were able to recover 12 cars, eight guns, a bullet-resistant vest, several electronic devices and other items apparently stolen by the teens in the series of burglaries.

The nine boys arrested were found in the Nashville area. Five were at McGavock High School, two were at home in Hermitage and two were already in custody at an unnamed detention facility. The teens ranged in age from 14-17 years old.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, detectives were able to identify the suspects through the help of the community and local news media. Many tips came in from the community after home surveillance video was released, and acting on those tips, detectives were able to identify those responsible.

“Partnership with our community is key, and I’m thankful that our community has the trust in us to give us information to help solve crimes,” said Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick. “Today is a result of community partnerships, a good working relationship with or law enforcement partners and fantastic investigative work. I truly hope other youth, who are thinking about committing crime, understand that there are consequences to their actions.”

Each of the teens was charged with various crimes related to theft of property, vehicle burglary and conspiracy to commit vehicle burglary.

Hambrick said he urged people the community to continue to always lock their cars and never leave valuables inside, which include firearms and electronic devices.