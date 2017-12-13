Two suspects charged with fentanyl distribution

During several months in 2016, agents with the drug investigation division conducted undercover operations in Marion County, and discovered Carol Dianne Smith, 46, and Steven James Adkins, 27, were involved in the sale and delivery of the drugs.

On Dec. 4, a Marion County grand jury returned indictments that charged Smith and Adkins each with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance.

Smith was arrested Dec. 7 and booked in at the Marion County Jail on $17,500 bond. Adkins was arrested Tuesday in Grundy County. His bond was set at $10,000.