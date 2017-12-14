TBI Top 10 fugitive captured in Texas

Antoine Adams, 28, was wanted by the Marshall County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office, the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for his escape Nov. 5 from the Marshall County Jail.

Prior to his escape, Adams was held for a killing that happened in Slayden, Mississippi. Tennessee also had a hold on Adams for a killing and robbery committed in Memphis.

Adams’ capture is a result of a joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Memphis Police Department. Adams was arrested and taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau.