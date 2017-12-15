Lebanon Police get new training simulator

Milo Range is a provider of interactive simulation training products and is used by branches of law enforcement, military, security and public safety agencies throughout the United States and the world.

According to Lebanon Police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the simulator will be used to help train officers in use-of-force and tactical judgment.

“With hundreds of scenarios and multiple weapon modes, this tool will become an invaluable part of our training program,” said Hardy. “We thank our Mayor and Lebanon City Council members for endorsing this training to ensure the safety of our officers and the community.”