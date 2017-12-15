Sumner man accused of pointing firearm at Wilson deputies

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged John Francis Kimball, 29, with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of evading arrest and one count of reckless driving.

At the request of 18th District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI Agents began investigating the Oct. 24 incident in Bethpage. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined Kimball led deputies from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department on a brief pursuit from Lebanon to a location on Whitson Road. There, Kimball exited his vehicle, brandished a firearm, and pointed it in the direction of four deputies. The situation further escalated when Kimball refused commands to drop his weapon and deputies fired upon him, hitting and injuring him.

Kimball was booked into the Sumner County Jail on Friday on $250,000 bond.