Man charged after police find child porn

Carrasquillo’s charges stem from an investigation by Mt. Juliet Police detectives.

Following up on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to child pornography being posted over a social media account, detectives developed information which led to an indictment by a Wilson County grand jury Monday. The indictment charged Carrasquillo with sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images.

On Friday, detectives arrested Carraquillo at his residence without incident and he was booked at the Wilson County Jail on $75,000 bond.