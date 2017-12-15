logo

Mt. Juliet Police

Man charged after police find child porn

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:44 PM

John Carrasquillo, 60, of Mt. Juliet, was indicted after being found to be in possession of nearly 1,600 child pornography images.

Carrasquillo’s charges stem from an investigation by Mt. Juliet Police detectives. 

Following up on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to child pornography being posted over a social media account, detectives developed information which led to an indictment by a Wilson County grand jury Monday. The indictment charged Carrasquillo with sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images.

On Friday, detectives arrested Carraquillo at his residence without incident and he was booked at the Wilson County Jail on $75,000 bond. 

