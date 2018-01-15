Police discover meth lab at motel

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers were called to Travel Inn on Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon at about 9:30 a.m. to catch a man and woman with active warrants. The officers arrived at the scene and found the couple, as well as an active meth lab.

Meth task force members made up of Lebanon firefighters and police officers, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials were called in to clean up the lab.

The two suspects were taken into custody, but their names and charges were not released.