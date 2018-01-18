Mt. Juliet police sled video goes viral

Chandler took a Facebook live video of Cpl. James Christensen and Cpl. Jennings Taylor challenging the young sledder to a race.

The video soon went viral, amassing more than 12,000 views and shares from ABC News in Houston, as well Fox News.

Chandler said it’s an important part of a police officers’ job to interact with the community and felt the snow day was a perfect opportunity.

“Building relationships and engaging with our community is so important to keeping Mt. Juliet safe,” said Chandler. “We are here to serve.”