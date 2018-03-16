Joint investigation yields arrest in McMinnville homicide

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents joined Warren County sheriff’s investigators in looking into the murder of Stephen Pohl, who died Tuesday from apparent gunshot wound at his home in the 400 block of Lewis Road.

During the investigation, agents discovered information leading to Pohl’s roommate, Koller, as the person responsible for the crime.

On Thursday night, TBI agents arrested Koller and charged him with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Warren County Jail on $1,025,000 bond.