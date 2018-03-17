AMBER Alert issued for 10-month old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 10-month old Zoe Jordan.

Zoe was last seen as a passenger in a 2016 Dark Maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate X30-00S.She was last seen wearing a pink onesie and black jacket.

The vehicle was believed to be stolen by a black male wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper down the front. The vehicle was last seen at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis.

If you have seen Zoe, call the Memphis Police Department Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.