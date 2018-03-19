Antioch man facing federal charges for lying to buy gun

Whitehead was arrested Friday morning by ATF and FBI agents and remained in federal custody. He will appear before a federal magistrate judge for a preliminary and detention hearing Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, in early 2018, agents received numerous alarming notifications about Whitehead’s behavior and attempts to buy a gun from businesses in the Middle Tennessee area, after a judicial officer had committed him to a mental institution for an evaluation.

The complaint outlined incidents recorded in reports by the Metro Nashville Police Department where, on July 5, 2013, Whitehead was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon, after he displayed a hand grenade in a crowded downtown nightclub. The grenade was later found to be inert.

Metro Nashville police records also said that Nov. 7, 2017, police went to Whitehead’s home, where a family member told them that Whitehead was “acting out of control and crazy.” The family member also told officers Whitehead converted to Islam and may have become radicalized, and they feared he might commit a mass killing. The following day, the family member told officers Whitehead was watching ISIS propaganda videos on the internet, and he said, “White people are going to end up getting it.”

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 7, a judicial officer in Rutherford County ordered Whitehead committed for mental evaluation, due to his behavior in researching ISIS and mass shootings and his attempt to purchase a sniper rifle and ammunition from Walmart.

The complaint alleged Whitehead tried to buy a gun from Walmart on Feb. 22. He was particularly interested in buying a semi-automatic rifle that had the capacity to hold a lot of ammunition. Whitehead submitted the ATF purchase application forms and indicated he was never committed to a mental institution. The purchase was denied based on a background check and denied a second time when Whitehead requested that the background check be resubmitted.

If convicted, Whitehead faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.