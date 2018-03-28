Wilson County man charged with TennCare fraud

The state inspector general’s office and Wilson County sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday that Cooper was charged with visiting multiple health care providers within a short time period to get prescriptions for the painkiller Hydrocodone and using TennCare to pay for the clinical visits. He was charged with TennCare fraud by doctor shopping.

“Fortunately, Tennessee has taken a strong legal stand against TennCare benefits funding the opioid epidemic,” said state Inspector General Kim Harmon. “Our agents work diligently alongside local law enforcement to protect communities from the effects of drug abuse.”

District Attorney Tommy Thompson’s office will serve as prosecutor. TennCare fraud is currently a Class D felony, punishable by up to four years in prison.