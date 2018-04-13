South Florida gang members spotted in Middle Tennessee

The Felony Lane Gang is a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings that originated in South Florida and operates in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States.

The gang uses rental vehicles with heavily tinted windows to conduct surveillance in parking lots and steal identification documents, credit cards and checkbooks from unattended vehicles. The majority of these burglaries happen at gyms, fitness centers, daycare facilities and recreation centers where women would be more likely to leave their purses in their vehicles.

The gang members then use the stolen checks and identifications to withdraw large sums of money at multiple banks before the victims have the opportunity to close their accounts.

Since the victims are almost always women, the gang is known to recruit women, often prostitutes and drug users, from outside of the group to impersonate the victims. The women are known to successfully use disguises, such as wigs. The women will strategically use the farthest window from the teller in bank drive-thru lanes to impersonate the customer while they use a stolen driver’s license. This drive-thru lane is commonly known as the “felony lane,” thus coining the name of the gang,

Anyone with information should contact the Memphis FBI office at 901-747-4300.