Wilson County police honor Mental Health Awareness Month

Officers, deputies and staff will wear green ribbons donated by Cumberland Mental Health Center.

“We want to show support for those individuals and families who deal with mental health issues,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.

Nathan Miller, director of Cumberland Mental Health Center, gave information about mental health in the U.S.

“It is estimated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness that 43.8 million adults in the U.S. experience a mental health issue each year,” said Miller. “The stigma of mental health and the lack of education on the subject are often barriers to treatment for those in need, leaving many people to deal with their untreated mental health issues on their own.”