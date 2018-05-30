UPDATE: TBI agents charge Dickson woman in deputy’s shooting death

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents worked jointly with multiple other local, state and federal agencies and continued to investigate the circumstances that led to the on-duty killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker. During the investigation, authorities developed information that Erika Castro-Miles, 38, participated in the incident.

Agents charged Castro-Miles, detained in the early stages of the investigation, with one count of first-degree murder Wednesday evening. She remained in the Dickson County Jail.

An additional person of interest in Baker’s death, Steven Wiggins, an acquaintance of Castro-Miles, remained at large Wednesday evening and should be considered armed and dangerous. Wiggins remains the subject of a Tennessee Blue Alert and was also added to the state’s top 10 most wanted list. There is currently a reward of up to $7,500 for information that leads to Wiggins’ arrest.

More information and pictures of Wiggins may be found at tn.gov/tbi.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are searching for a suspect who apparently shot and killed a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy.

The TBI issued a Tennessee Blue Alert on Wednesday morning for Steven Wiggins, a suspect in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. A Tennessee Blue Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert but is used when a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Wiggins was described as a white man with dark hair, 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is suspected to be on foot and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Wiggins’ whereabouts should call 911 or 800-824-3463.