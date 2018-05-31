Haslam announces reward in Dickson County sheriff’s deputy homicide case

Baker was found dead inside his vehicle at about 7 a.m. on Sam Vineyard Road in Dickson County after he responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Baker, 32, was a former Marine and served as a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy since 2008.

“Crissy and I are praying for the family of Sgt. Baker who died in the line of duty while bravely serving the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Haslam. “I commend the joint effort of state and local law enforcement as they tirelessly search for the suspect, even as they mourn the loss of one of their own. We urge anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward to help bring closure to this crime.”

District Attorney Ray Crouch of the 23rd Judicial District requested the reward from the governor to help generate information in this case. More than $12,000 in additional reward money is also offered from other agencies.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Wiggins to the state’s top 10 most wanted list. The suspect is considered a dangerous felon, and the TBI asked anyone with information about the case or who has seen him to call 911 or 800-TBI-FIND.