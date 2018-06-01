Ashland City woman arrested in 2010 murder of her mother

At the request of former 24th District Attorney Hansel McAdams, TBI agents joined the homicide investigation into the death of Otylier Callens on Sept. 8, 2010, the same day Savannah police officers found the body of the 80-year-old woman in her home.

During the investigation, authorities developed information that led to Callens’ daughter, Patsy Lynn Shelby, 67, as a person responsible for the crime.

On Thursday afternoon, agents arrested Shelby and charged her with first-degree murder. Authorities then booked her in at the Cheatham County Jail.

The investigation remained ongoing, and additional arrests were anticipated.