Bean Station brothers charged in stabbing death

At the request of 4th District Attorney James Dunn, TBI agents joined Bean Station police officers to investigate the death of Joshua L. Beasley, 28. On Saturday morning, Bean Station police officers responded to a home on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found Beasley at a neighboring home suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, agents developed information that pointed to Travis L. Peters, 37, and Daniel C. Peters, 35, as suspects responsible for the crime.

Warrants were obtained that charged the two with first-degree murder. On Saturday afternoon, Travis Peters was arrested and booked in at the Grainger County Jail on $2 million bond.

Daniel Peters was still at large and was added to the TBI’s top 10 most wanted list Monday afternoon. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms, as well as his chest. There was a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 800-TBI-FIND.