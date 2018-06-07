Wilson County deputies’ children receive scholarships

The organization gives the scholarships to children of deputies at sheriff’s offices across the state each year. All applicants must be submitted to the sheriff where the applicant’s parent is employed, and the TSM makes the final selection of the recipients from the information provided by each candidate through an application process. The recipients must be a result of a majority decision from the board of directors.

“Congratulations to all of the recipients and we wish you the best in all of your future endeavors,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Special thanks to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association for their efforts in all they do to help these graduates out.”

This year’s recipients from Wilson County were:

• Trent Graves, son of Lt. Barry Graves, who recently graduated from Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and will attend Tennessee Technological University to major in business.

• Erin Hudgens, daughter of school resource Officer Brian Hudgens, who recently graduated Smith County High School and will attend Cumberland University to major in nursing.

• Brandon York, son of Deputy Tony York, who recently graduated from Watertown High School and will attend Cumberland University to major nursing.

• Makenna Moore, daughter of Lt. Scott Moore, who recently graduated from Smith County High School and will attend Tennessee Technological University to major in nursing.

• Alaina Johnson, daughter of Lt. Jeff Johnson, who recently graduated from Watertown High School and will attend University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to major in physical therapy.

• Andrew Hamblen, son of Cpl. Glenn Hamblen, who recently graduated from Wilson Central High School and will attend Middle Tennessee State University to major in agriculture.

• Autumn Miller, daughter of Sgt. Hank Miller, who graduated Watertown High School and will start her junior year at Cumberland University where she majors in nursing.