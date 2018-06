According to Coffee County sheriff’s public information officer Lucky Knott, deputies received a call about a medical issue at about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Michael Donivan Craddock Jr., 32, of Mt. Juliet, dead in his vehicle.

Coffee County Sheriff Steve Greaves said no foul play was suspected.

Greaves said that Craddock’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.