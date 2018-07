The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. State troopers, Wilson Emergency Management Agency first responders and Lebanon police and fire responded to the wreck. The driver of the truck was able to get out and didn’t appear to be seriously injured.

Authorities diverted traffic around the truck until the ramp was closed to remove it. Troopers estimated the scene would be cleared by 1 p.m.

UPDATE: At just after 1 p.m., troopers said the ramp was expected to reopen at 8 p.m.