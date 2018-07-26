TBI agents investigate Nashville officer-involved shooting

Preliminary information indicated the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Earlier in the evening, officers from the department’s Juvenile Crimes Task Force searched throughout the north Nashville area for stolen vehicles and, at a location several miles away, saw a vehicle travelling in an erratic pattern. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not and instead left the area. Officers did not give chase. Instead, they expanded their search area and found the vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue. An officer initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped and a suspect, identified as Daniel Hambrick, 24, reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a firearm in his hand. The situation escalated, and at least one Metro Nashville officer fired his service weapon several times and hit Hambrick. There was at least one other individual in the vehicle who drove off from the immediate area and abandoned the vehicle nearby. Medics took Hambrick from the scene for medical treatment, but he died a short time later. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents continue to gather relevant interviews, assisted by a team of TBI forensic scientists, who will gather all relevant physical evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with Funk’s office for his further review and consideration.

As is policy, the TBI does not identify officers involved in officer-involved shootings and instead refers questions to the respective police departments.