Former youth pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with minor

In September 2017, at the request of 19th District Attorney John Carney, TBI special agents started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that involved James Clinton Jones, 38. During the investigation, Agents developed information that Jones, while serving as a youth pastor, had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl.

Last week, a Robertson County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Jones with one count of sexual contact with a minor – sexual contact by an authority figure. Jones was arrested Friday afternoon and booked in at the Robertson County Jail on $10,000 bond.