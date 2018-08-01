Davidson County man added to TBI’s top 10 most wanted list

Caldwell is wanted by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Caldwell is also wanted by Metro Nashville police for seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Caldwell should be considered armed and dangerous.

Caldwell is a 19-year-old black man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to his arrest.