Davidson County man added to TBI’s top 10 most wanted list

Staff Reports • Aug 1, 2018 at 9:30 PM

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Sean Tyler Caldwell, of Nashville, to the state’s top 10 most wanted list.

Caldwell is wanted by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Caldwell is also wanted by Metro Nashville police for seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Caldwell should be considered armed and dangerous.

Caldwell is a 19-year-old black man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 offered for information that leads to his arrest.

