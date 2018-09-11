Lebanon police station groundbreaking set for Wednesday

“The police department’s growth has been necessitated by the growth the city of Lebanon is experiencing,” said Mayor Bernie Ash. “The beautiful and functional new station will be an asset to our city.”

The project will involve an addition and renovation to the existing facility that’s currently the home of the city’s Emergency Services Unit.

The addition will be about 14,000 square feet of new building area. The renovation will consist of about 14,900 square feet of building area along with site improvements. The exterior of the building will receive a facelift to help blend the old with the new.

Once complete, most all functions of the Lebanon Police Department will be housed in the new facility. Exceptions will be the courtroom and evidence building, which will both remain at their current locations. Animal control will continue at the Sparta Pike location, as well.

The new addition will consist of:

• a two-story rotunda-shaped lobby area, which will be a secured area for the public and include three security reinforced clerk stations for public transactions and two offices for filing public reports.

• dispatch will be a hardened designed area, which means it will be able withstand natural disasters and maintain operation. It will include space for eight dispatchers, two offices and other support areas.

• a detective office area that will include one lieutenant’s office with an adjacent assistant’s office, 11 detectives that will have space for two detective’s desks per office with a total of 22 detective’s desks and three secured interview room.

• a 16-person capacity conference room.

• support spaces that will include a break room, men and women’s restrooms with locker and shower areas, data rooms and equipment storage.

The renovated building area will include:

• administrative office space.

• a patrol officers’ room with elevated platform seating for roll call and other meetings.

• seven patrol offices for lieutenants and sergeants.

• a patrol officer reporting desk.

• a covered-vehicle parking area for patrol officer parking for transferring data.

• a renovated training room.

• a media room to be used for meetings with media and programs such as the Citizen’s Police Academy.

Site elements will include:

• an entrance plaza area with pad for police memorial and/or displays.

• new landscaping and security lighting.

• a new and safer drive entrance.

• additional parking for the public.

• the elimination of unsafe drive entrance in the curve of Sparta Pike.

• a new security fence with a gate for a paved employee parking area.

• enhanced utilities for existing structures on the property, including animal control.

The completion date is scheduled for Oct. 29, 2019.