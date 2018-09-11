Teens caught vandalizing Charlie Daniels Park

Two 13-year-old boys were captured on surveillance video after they climbed on and damaged two xylophones while they tried to climb onto the roof of a pavilion at about 7:30 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to the park Tuesday morning when a parks employee discovered the vandalism.

The video showed the two white boys, who were unidentified due to their ages, work together to damage the property. One of the boys successfully climbed on top of the pavilion while the other carried the broken xylophone around the park.

Police contacted both boys’ mothers, and the mothers told police they wanted to speak with Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee.

Both juveniles have been charged with felony vandalism greater than $500.