Bill would label IDs for non-citizens

Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, introduced the bill that, if approved, would require the words “non-U.S. citizen,” “alien” or a symbol to appear on state-issued temporary driver license, permit or identification of any non-U.S. citizen or someone not a lawful permanent U.S. resident.

The non-permanent resident would have the same driving privileges as U.S. citizens. The license would expire at the same time as the non-resident’s visa.

Ragan’s bill comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at immigration and entrance into the U.S., which has sparked protests and debate across the country.

Ragan’s bill is not the first bill introduced during legislative session that followed a Trump executive order.

Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, filed a bill last week that would prohibit state and local governmental entities and officials from adopting or enacting sanctuary city policies. The bill came one day after Trump’s executive order against sanctuary cities.

The term “sanctuary city” has no precise legal meaning, but is broadly considered to mean any city in the U.S. that adopts a policy of protecting undocumented or illegal immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws.

The bill also allows the state attorney general and reporter to receive complaints regarding violations of the bill, which would result in an investigation into the allegations.

If the attorney general determines a state government entity or official has adopted or enacted a sanctuary policy, the entity, or entity to which the official belongs, would become ineligible to receive any state money.

Trump’s executive order states sanctuary cities are “ineligible to receive federal grants,” which could mean the loss of millions of federal dollars for some of the country’s major cities.

Nashville, although Mayor Megan Barry has voiced support for undocumented immigrants, does not qualify as a sanctuary city under Trump’s executive order because of steps taken by the city against illegal immigrants and no written policies welcoming illegal immigrants. Nashville offers a 48-hour detainment for illegal immigrants if requested by immigration agents and submits a suspect’s fingerprint information to the FBI.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission unanimously passed a resolution last year, sponsored by Vice Mayor James Maness, which proclaimed Mt. Juliet as a “rule of law” city.

Mt. Juliet mayor Ed Hagerty said the proclamation had “no teeth” and was meant to send a message the city would not tolerate immigrants who were in Mt. Juliet illegally. Hagety admitted the proclamation was more to set tone than set law that could be enforceable in some way.