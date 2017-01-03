Letter to the editor: School funding questions arise

I am concerned about the money that is spent and the debt of this county. The only way I know to do this is to inquire and ask questions for the “accuracy and completeness” of money spent. The transparency for some officials is super, and others are not. I can only conclude school spending and forecast is by the information provided by the state education department.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright chose not to respond to an email I sent Nov. 15 inquiring of newspaper reports in Rutherford and Williamson counties on the cost of schools lower to build in those counties. I later sent a second request dated Dec 12. I then sent a stiffer write up Dec 15 to the Wilson County Commission to ask for a detailed review of the cost of the Gladeville Middle School projections, which Wright chose to reply with a 10-page report, to the commission, only hours before the December commission meeting.

The transparency and a line-by-line cost detail of the project is still not offered, but the commission unfortunately chose to show their support for Wright and not to support the taxpayers of the county for a cost analysis of the Gladeville Middle School project, in my opinion.

The 9 cents from the August property tax increase comes from the taxpayer pockets, which equals $84.6 million for the next 25 years and is still not enough to pay the projected cost to repay the $56.75 million bond principle, interest and fees estimated at $91 million required for this $46 million middle school.

Cost presented by Wright stated they are in line with other counties, but are still questionable for a true cost comparison. This is a summary of facts presented.

• Gladeville Middle School with a 1,500-student capacity at $46 million at 206,000 square feet includes a field house and 186,000 square feet without. The land is already purchased.

• Thompson Station in Williamson County with a 1,600-student capacity at 235,000 square feet for nearly $47 million. The comparison cost to build Gladeville Middle School is $38.1 million.

• Mill Creek in Williamson County at 1,600-student capacity at 234,000 square feet for $41.4 million. The comparison cost to build Gladeville Middle School is $36.5 million.

• Rocky Fork in Rutherford County at $41.2 million with a 30-percent increase because of accelerated deadline.

• A middle school on Veterans Parkway at $44.7 million and on Almaville Road at $44.9 million using 2019 dollars.

A 15-cent tax increase was originally asked for this school, and 9 cents is what was passed, and I stated another 6 cents would have added $45 million. I was corrected by Wright, who said that would only generate $14 million for the county and $1.15 million for Lebanon Special School District. Sorry, I keep relating my numbers to the taxpayer and senior citizens on a fixed income who have to pay these ridiculous sums. The $45 million would have been the cost to the taxpayer to give you that $14 million. As for the LSSD being at $1.15 million, I can only hope someone else is running the calculator at the Department of Education. I think you will find that number to be more than $3 million.

My personal goal was to drop this $46 million to $42 million and for once be within a budget. This $4 million would have saved an estimated $5.4 million if only the commission would have taken a look.

Thanks to the commissioners who voted no, Bobby Franklin, Jerry McFarland, Frank Bush and John Gentry.

Up next is Rockvale High School in Rutherford County with a cost projection of $58.97 million.

A new high school for Mt. Juliet has a projected cost of $80 million.

Here again, does anyone want to check into this $21 million price difference? If the commission passes this high school at the current interest rate, it would be another property Tax increase of 14 cents for 25 years to finance $132 million.

Ed Lanius

Lebanon