Letter to the Editor: 45K in Wilson County could lose health coverage

According to the latest study, one-third of Tennesseans have a pre-existing medical condition. That translates to roughly 45,000 people in Wilson County. Thanks to Congresswoman Diane Black and her soulmates in the House, those 45,000 might soon not have access to health care.

That’s 45,000, all of Lebanon or Mt. Juliet, and half of the other.

Black helped push through a bill that strips away protection for those who have pre-existing conditions. Those with pre-existing conditions can’t be denied coverage, but insurers can now make premiums much more prohibitive and coverage much less comprehensive. No one pretends Obamacare was perfect, but this is much, much worse.

In simple terms, what Black voted for was making a $4.99 dinner cost $4.49 – for two-thirds of us. But the other third will end up paying $15 for a kid’s meal. And while there are subsidies, objective analysts call it “a drop in the bucket.”

If this bill becomes law, people in Wilson County will die because of Black’s vote. That’s not hyperbole. People without insurance can’t go to the doctor until that cough becomes pneumonia, until that small lump becomes a large lump or until that wound becomes a staph infection.

As a nurse, Black knows all of this. But she wanted to have a beer with Donald Trump in the Rose Garden. To her, that was more important than her constituents.

Just something to think about the next time Black says she’s pro-life.

Dean Fox

Lebanon