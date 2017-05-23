Letter to the Editor: Let Lebanon students graduate like other schools

I am writing today to express how disappointed I am in the graduation plans for Lebanon High School for the graduating class of 2017. Mt. Juliet High School’s graduation was Monday night at Middle Tennessee State University at a venue where the students could invite their parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, family, etc. My Facebook after that graduation was flooded with friends’ photos of their children and families, faces beaming with pride and excitement.

While I embrace the pride and excitement for these children at Mt. Juliet High School, I am saddened for my own child and every other Lebanon High School senior this year. I am having to reserve a venue to hold an after party for my child so that her friends and family can celebrate graduation with her. If it rains, none of them will be at her graduation. If it doesn’t rain, they may be able to get there, but only if they can take a shuttle due to the lack of parking. This is absolutely ridiculous.

My child is one of seven children. If it rains, none of her siblings can go to her graduation.

My parents are driving in from Alabama for the graduation. If it rains, they can’t go.

Family friends are driving in from places like Louisiana and North Carolina. If it rains, they can’t go.

I am bewildered and extremely disappointed in the lack of consideration not only for the friends and family who would like to celebrate with the graduates, but also for the graduates themselves. They have worked so hard for this, and it should be a time they are celebrating instead of worrying whether their loved ones will be able to cheer them on as they cross that stage.

I know there is no hope things will change for this weekend’s graduation. But I look at weather.com and see the weather forecast and poor planning on Lebanon’s part isn’t leaving a lot of hope for my daughter’s family to see this once-in-a-lifetime event. Please consider this for future graduations. Please give our children of Lebanon the same courtesy and respect that Mt. Juliet High School and other Wilson County graduates are given.

Kelly Kline

Lebanon